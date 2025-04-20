FWC response investigating two incidents on water Saturday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating two incidents on water that took place on Saturday.

The first when person on personal watercraft traveling on the Caloosahatchee, near Midpoint Bridge, when they attempted to cross between a vessel that was towing another vessel. While doing so, the operator contacted the tow rope. The individual was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile in Estero, a vessel with two occupants on board was traveling on the Estero River, when one occupant fell off the rear of the vessel. The individual was found in the water and recovered by a Good Samaritan who transported them to shore. FWC says the individual was transported to an area hospital where they were declared deceased as a result of the incident.

Both incidents remain under investigation.