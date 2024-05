DUNBAR, Fla. — Fort Myers Police surrounded a home looking for a stabbing suspect on Monday night.

According to a spokesperson, police searched a home on Second and High streets in Dunbar. They say the suspect is connected to the stabbing of a woman.

However, they determined the suspect was not inside the home, but know who they are.

The woman had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital. It's not known if this was a domestic-related incident.

The investigation is ongoing.