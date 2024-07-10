Fort Myers Fire recruit dies following physical assessment

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department announced on Wednesday that a recruit has died

after completing his physical assessment and evaluation.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Tracy McMillion said the department is experiencing "heavy hearts" in response to the loss of Nathaniel Lee Wilcox.

Chief McMillion says Wilcox's family wants the community to know more about their loved one - sharing that he played college football.

Fort Myers Fire says the department will declare Wilcox an honorary firefighter.

In addition, his family will receive a helmet and jacket.

Wilcox's family has requested an autopsy.

This is a developing story.