Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Fort Myers Fire recruit dies following physical assessment

The Fort Myers Fire Department announced on Wednesday that a recruit has died after completing his physical assessment and evaluation.
Fort Myers Fire
Fox 4
Fort Myers Fire
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 10, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department announced on Wednesday that a recruit has died
after completing his physical assessment and evaluation.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Tracy McMillion said the department is experiencing "heavy hearts" in response to the loss of Nathaniel Lee Wilcox.

Chief McMillion says Wilcox's family wants the community to know more about their loved one - sharing that he played college football.

Fort Myers Fire says the department will declare Wilcox an honorary firefighter.

In addition, his family will receive a helmet and jacket.

Wilcox's family has requested an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023