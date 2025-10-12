FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Riverside Community Center marked its 25th anniversary Saturday with a celebration featuring food, games, and entertainment for families.

WATCH: Fort Myers celebrates 25 years of Riverside:

Fort Myers celebrates 25 years of Riverside Community Center

Riverside regularly hosts weddings, quinceañeras and family reunions, according to Matt Fairchild, senior center manager for the City of Fort Myers.

“That’s kind of the main purpose of the community center, is to invite the community in," Fairchild said. "To come and enjoy the beautiful venue set on the Caloosahatchee River.”

Saturday's anniversary party featured a DJ, food truck, games and bounce houses, as families stopped by Riverside throughout the morning.

The Fort Myers-operated facility also hosts classes like woodworking and crochet, Fairchild said.

The city is replacing docks and piers at Riverside that were damaged from Hurricane Ian, Fairchild said. Those will be open “relatively soon,” according to Fairchild, although no date’s been set.

Saturday's celebration still offered plenty of fun for families.

"It's great, I mean, he's out running - anything that gets him tired, I love," said Samantha Nunez. She attended the celebration with her 4-year-old son, Kaysen.

"He's having a great time," Nunez said.

Veronica Jackson showed up with her niece and granddaughter. Jackson said she heard about the event online and wanted to check out Riverside.

“It’s a great event, everyone is coming out, everyone is having fun," Jackson said. "The bounce house, the different games inside, the posters that they have for the kids to color on.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

