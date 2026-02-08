Florida lawmakers consider 'hands free' cell phone law

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban people from holding cellphones while driving, expanding the state's current restriction against texting and driving.

WATCH: People react to 'hands-free' cellphone bill:

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, introduced Senate Bill 1152. The legislation would prohibit drivers from using a cellphone for any purpose, including playing music, checking directions and browsing social media.

The legislation includes exceptions for when vehicles are stopped and for reporting emergencies.

While Florida already prohibits texting while driving, the new bill would create broader restrictions on handheld device use behind the wheel.

People in downtown Fort Myers expressed support for the measure.

"I'm definitely for the ban, without a doubt," Tony DeCuicies said. "You should not have a phone in your hand, nothing in your hand while driving."

"Yes, it needs to be addressed: forcefully," Mary Wachman said.

Frank Bonasso supported the concept but acknowledged his own phone use while driving.

"Well, I do agree with that…but I would be guilty of it because I do it," Bonasso said.

The bill has been introduced in the Florida Senate and awaits further legislative action.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."