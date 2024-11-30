Watch Now
FHP: Man arrested after reaching speeds of 138 mph over the Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol made an arrest of a drunk driver after they drove over the Caloosahatchee Bridge at excessive speeds.

FHP says the man was driving his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat at speeds of 138-mph in a 45-mph zone of the bridge.

Troopers when arresting the man found an open bottle of Crown Royal and a bag of cocaine in his back pocket.

FHP says on X that they are thankful he was stopped before he could create a holiday weekend tragedy.

