FHP: Man arrested after reaching speeds of 138 mph over the Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol made an arrest of a drunk driver after they drove over the Caloosahatchee Bridge at excessive speeds.
FHP says the man was driving his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat at speeds of 138-mph in a 45-mph zone of the bridge.
Troopers when arresting the man found an open bottle of Crown Royal and a bag of cocaine in his back pocket.
FHP says on X that they are thankful he was stopped before he could create a holiday weekend tragedy.
