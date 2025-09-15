Club Blu mass shooting suspect plans to change plea on Friday

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Court records show Tajze Battle, one of the suspects accused of the deadly mass shooting at Club Blu, is expected to change his plea on Friday.

Derrick Church, Demetrius O'Neal, Tajze Battle and Don Loggins are accused of killing two teens and hurting 14 people in 2016 at Club Blu. One person, Kierra Russ, has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Documents filed on Monday said Battle will change his plea at a court hearing at 8:30 a.m. in Lee County.

WFTX Remaining suspects awaits trial for mass Club Blu shooting



According to records accessible through the Lee County Clerk of Court portal, there are no documents indicating the other suspects will also change their plea.

However, Church, O'Neal and Loggins are also due in court for motions on Friday. O'Neal's trial is expected to be first — sometime in October.

RELATED COVERAGE: Could the Club Blu mass shooting suspects go to trial this year? It's likely.