FORT MYERS, Fla. — Women are breaking glass ceilings in so many different industries, including STEM. Some of those ladies are at Dunbar High School.

Fox 4 is celebrating Women's History Month by recognizing the women in our community paving the way for others and making a difference.

Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp introduces you to the bright women — teachers and students — in the school's STEM program:

CHANGE THE WORLD: Meet the current & future women of STEM at Dunbar High School

Females educators inspiring young ladies interested in STEM

Knapp talked to seven young ladies ranging from seniors to freshmen. Despite the grade difference, they have a common goal.

"I hope one day to bring change to the world using technology," said Re'niyah Tape, a senior.

That journey for many of them started at Dunbar High School.

"I've been able to use my technical skills in developing a fetal heart monitor for lower resource settings," said Nishini Fernando, a junior. "Through the research, I’ve been able to do Wet lab research through different projects I’ve been able to use like programming and technology."

"I find it so fascinating to be able to create something — just code," said freshman Guadalupe Nato-Ocampo. "I’m just really excited to see how far I can learn more."

"I just have a love for creating things and like, seeing the bigger picture of everything," said E'neisha Gloade, a senior.

Those passions are already being recognized on a larger scale. All of the young ladies received some type of recognition from the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Aspirations in Computing Program.

STEM is a male-driven field and women make up only about 29% of that workforce.

"I do believe when it comes to women in STEM, there's many challenges that come along there," said Shourigna Madishetty, a sophomore. "These skills and these opportunities that you’re given are just very beneficial to you."

"Specifically as a Black girl interested in STEM, but more specifically computer engineering, Black women make up less than 3% of all computer engineers in the United States," Tape explained.

When Knapp asked if they feel like they're paving the way for other women, they all said yes nearly in unison.

"We can do what anybody else can do," said Jennifer Gonzalez, a senior.

"We can get hung up on the idea of 'oh, we're female. We can't do as much as the males,' but that's so untrue. We have so much potential," Fernando said.

It's that potential the teachers tap into.

"Each of them have taken a different path in technology."

Fox 4

For 25 years, Denise Spence has been helping students, especially young women, at Dunbar High School.

She's the school's IT Programs Manager.

Spence won the National Council for Women in Technology Aspirations and Technology for Southwest Florida.

Now, she's up for America's Favorite Teacher. You can vote for her here until March 6 at 7p.m. for Top 20!

"I think it’s important to have women in STEM just because we’re here," Spence said. "Be you. Know that you have the highest potential possible."

Helping those students are other women in STEM.

Belinda Bell teaches web design and was one of only two women at USF to graduate with a Computer Engineering degree in her class.

"It really opened my eyes that women are not involved in tech as much as I thought they were," she said. "It has been wonderful getting all these girls enlightened and into STEM and staying in STEM."

Fox 4

For many of the students, it starts as a freshman.

It's then when most students, like E'neisha Gloade, will be with Networking teacher Dejarius Bradley.

"It means a lot, especially being a woman of color in technology. Being able to give back to the students and let them know how we can enter into this field and bring in our diversity and succeed," Bradley said. "It’s just a barrier I hope to break with some other young women."

Fox 4

Young women, like the seven students you heard from.

"Instead of being competitive against one another, supporting each other and building each other up is so important and it’s so important to find communities like that," Fernando said.

While Knapp and the students spent most of the time talking about them, they did have messages for Spence.

"You are like the perfect example of what we need of women in tech. You give us the opportunities we believe we deserve," Madishetty said.

"I think I speak for all of us here when I say we love Ms. Spence so much and she’s the face of the tech program," Fernando said.

"I know that you will continue to inspire so many more people," Gonzalez said.

"If it really weren’t for you, I don’t think I would have gotten as far as a technology goddess as you like to say," Tape said. "Dunbar wouldn’t be Dunbar without you, Ms. Spence."

Spence, holding back tears, couldn't help but chuckle.

Later on, she said the names of these students will likely be heard again by you as they make a difference as a woman in STEM.

"Prove that you should be there, prove that you should be the one that is getting all the accolades because you earned it," Spence said.

"Even if you don't see representation, you don't see anybody that looks like you in that field, you can be the first one in that field," Tape said. "The only limitation to your success is yourself."

"I know that having Ms. Spence and Ms. Bradley and Mrs. Bell has been a great testament to like you can do this, you can be in a field that may not always be geared towards women," Gloade said.