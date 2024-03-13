BREAKING: Report details alleged relationship between Ft Myers teacher & student

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Late Wednesday, a police report revealed disturbing new information about the alleged relationship between a para-professional at a school in the Dunbar community of Fort Myers, and a student, 12.

Lauren King, 32, worked as an Instruction Support Employee at Royal Palm Exceptional Center in Fort Myers, and as of March 7, she was already facing two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

The redacted police report says King had sex with the student in the back of the car.

Police say King bought the child's silence by sending the boy birthday money, a hoodie, and food... even buying him an iPhone, headphones and a computer.

The reported crimes happened off campus, but the police report says there was some sexual contact made in class between the two.

The report says King even attempted to make the 12-year-old boy jealous by telling him she was sexually involved with other students.

Detectives continue to investigate this case.