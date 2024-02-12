Boil water notice issued for East Fort Myers neighborhoods

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Utilites has issued a precautionary boil water notice for some neighborhoods in east Fort Myers.

The county says this impacts 1,000 residences and 100 commercials sites.

The notice says city water customers are unaffected, but Fort Myers residents who are served by Lee County Utilities customers must boil water.

The county says Lee County Utilities customers do not currently have water, but repair work and restoration is expected to be complete Monday afternoon. Customers will then need to follow the directives of the precautionary boil water notice

Neighborhoods impacted include:



South of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Hanson Street roughly between Fort Street to the west and Flint Drive to the east; and

South of Hanson Street to Sivan Road between roughly Evans Avenue to the west and Work Drive to the east.

"The area impacted contains both City of Fort Myers water customers and Lee County Utilities (LCU) water customers. Only households and businesses supplied with LCU water need to boil water because of a water main break. To determine who supplies your water, check your water bill or visit Lee County’s Resident Information Tool [leegov.com] and input your address. Go to www.leegov.com/rit [leegov.com]."

LCU customers will then need to comply with the precautionary Boil Water Notice.

"As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used," the county says.

