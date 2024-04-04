Blue-green algae blooms found in Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is warning the community that blue-green algae blooms have been detected in the Caloosahatchee River at Telegraph Creek and in Moody River at Hancock Creek.

Officials say blooms have the potential to produce toxins, but what triggers them remains 'poorly understood'.

That's why it's important to be careful around them - even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.

Blooms have the potential to produce toxins, and what triggers them to do so remains poorly understood.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

