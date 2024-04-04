Blue-green algae blooms found in Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is warning the community that blue-green algae blooms have been detected in the Caloosahatchee River at Telegraph Creek and in Moody River at Hancock Creek.
Officials say blooms have the potential to produce toxins, but what triggers them remains 'poorly understood'.
That's why it's important to be careful around them - even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.
Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:
- You should not drink, swim, wade, water ski or engage in activities that may cause you to come in direct contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.
- Exercise caution when using personal watercraft or boating, to avoid stirring up or contacting the algae or the affected water.
- Avoid getting affected water in your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
- You should keep pets and livestock away from the waters in this location.
- Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
- You should not eat shellfish from this location.