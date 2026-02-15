BLOCKED: Florida lawmakers consider bill to block spam calls

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are considering legislation that would push phone carriers to block spam calls, or face a fine.

Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, filed Senate Bill 1516, which would require telecommunications companies to block "telephone calls and text messages that contain manipulated caller identification information."

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said scammers can "spoof" their calls to make it look like a local number. The FCC said scammers use scripts to try and defraud people of their money or valuable personal information.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Americans over the age of 60 reported losing more than $500 million to phone scams in 2024.

Garcia's bill requires companies to provide the telephone number and location from where each call originates. Companies would be required to block spoofed calls and texts.

The bill provides exceptions for authorized law enforcement activity

Companies that don't comply could face a $250,000 civil fine, according to the legislation.

People in downtown Fort Myers told FOX 4 they receive spam calls all the time.

"They're inconvenient, they're annoying. To have to answer the phone and not know who's calling you all the time," said John Aske. "And then somebody's trying to sell you something or it's a fraud call."

"You go running across the room thinking it's an important call, it's a spam call, you know?" said Denise Bement. "Yeah I don't appreciate those at all."

The Senate's Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously passed the bill on Wednesday. Now it heads to the regulated industries committee.

