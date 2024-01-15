Annual march honors MLK's legacy

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Just as he’s done for the last 41 years, Father Robert Browning gave the opening prayer Monday before the annual march in Fort Myers honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

But Browning says his work began years before the parade started.

“In 1964, I was here in July and some people in Dunbar weren’t allowed across the tracks,” said Browning.

The annual march starts at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Library at High and Blount Streets.

It then travels along Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. before ending at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers.

All these years later, the message of Dr. King still resonates with so many.

“I hope that (this march) brings about change. Because I feel there is still a lot of injustice in society. I hope as a community we can come together,” said Ebony Hipps.

The morning started at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center for the 17th annual Unity Breakfast.

The annual event features inspirational speeches, honoring King’s legacy.