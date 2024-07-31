Oscar Alvarez has been charged with animal cruelty following a complaint from Vet Now Urgent Care in Cape Coral.

Last April, the Cape Coral Police Department says Alvarez took Titan, an 8-year-old Shih Tzu to the emergency vet care center in regards to a large mass "the size of a baseball that was covering Titan's face and started to rupture".

Dog's face mass "size of a baseball"; owner charged with animal cruelty

Investigators say the mass made it difficult for Titan to breathe, he couldn't eat or drink, and there was a bad smell coming from the mass - as well as the dog's face.

The veterinarian told the officer that the mass was compressing the dog's face, and his quality of life was "very poor".

The doctor deemed that euthanasia was the dog's only option.

Police say further investigation revealed that Alvarez took Titan to VetNow in October 2023 in reference to a lump on his nose and eye discharge.

His nose and the lump were infected - causing discharge, according to the doctor's report to police.

Further testing, including blood work, was recommended.

However, Alvarez declined due to finances.

Police say Alvarez was sent home with a seven-day supply of medication to treat a heart condition and the nasal mass. He was also advised to consult with his regular veterinarian as soon as possible.

Alvarez did not follow up, according to this report.

The mass continued to grow - leading to "unnecessary pain and suffering".

The mass pushed through his right eye back into his head as it grew over the eye, the report outlines.

VetNow contacted Lee County Domestic Animal Services after the April visit.

Cape Police also say Alvarez canceled Titan's wellness plan at his regular veterinarian in June 2022 - claiming he gave Titan away.

The dog's last visit to the vet was in January 2022. There was no visible mass at the time.

However, police say documentation lists nasal discharge, a narrowing airway and an irregular heart rate as symptoms Titan was experiencing at the time.

Investigator say Alvarez was warned by the doctor that failure to follow up would be detrimental to Titan's health.

LCSO

Alvarez was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and charged with one count of animal cruelty.

