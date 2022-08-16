Why the Coast Guard suspends search for Dr. Chaundre Cross

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Coast Guard makes the difficult decision to suspend the search of a well-known Naples Oncologist Dr until they get new information.

Shortly after Dr. Cross went missing last Wednesday morning, his boat was found in the middle of the water near Sanibel Island.

Coast Guards actively searched for the Dr. between Naples Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Marco Island.

It was last night, at sunset when the Coast Guard said they will suspend the search — until they get new information due to there being no sightings of him.

The Coast Guard says they've spent more than 100 hours searching and covered more than 13,100 square miles.

"We had you know multiple Coast Guard units and assets out there," says Petty Officer First Class Ayla Hudson with U.S. Coast Guard.

The family and friends of Dr. Cross joined in the search to try and help find him.

"All day every day and at night just doing everything best to locate him," said Hudson.

Hudson told me this kind of search is not an easy task... "It can be very difficult to search for one singular person in the water obviously people are much smaller than boats they’re a lot harder to see whether you are on a boat or in the air."

She tells me it also depends on the person. The Coast Guard doesn't know if Dr. Cross was even wearing a life jacket or not.

"Unfortunately we were not able to find anything so our condolences are going out to you the family the friends and even the patients of Dr. Cross during this time," Hudson said.

Unites States Coast Guard Captain Michael Kahle added, "It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time."

And as we know Dr. Cross is a well-known Oncologist in the Naples area - Genesis Care tells us -

Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and patients. We are concerned for the well-being and safety of Dr. Cross and are here to support all of our employees and ensure the continuation of care for our patients. Our Naples and Bonita Springs offices will continue operations to ensure continuous care for our patients. We have other physician coverage and support from the community. We will continue to care for our patients.

The Coast Guard says if anyone has any further information or sees anything to contact the coast guard or your local law enforcement.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office who's also been involved with the search says there is still an active missing person report for Chaundre Cross at this time.