Coast Guard suspends search for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples on Sunday.

Officials say U.S. Coast Guard crews covered an area of approximately 13,100 square miles over the course of 100 hours.

Cross’ 33-foot vessel “Vitamin Sea” was located adrift 16 miles south of Sanibel Island Thursday afternoon.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg.

Capt. Kahle said, “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Collier County Sheriff, Lee County Sheriff, and Naples Police also contributed to the search efforts.