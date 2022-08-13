U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary hosts boating safety class for new and old boaters

NAPLES, Fla. — To help minimize the risk of accidents out on the water, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary were the hosts of a boating safety class this morning.

The class is described as a beginner's course, but they’re teaching boaters both new and old valuable lessons while on the water.

“Even seasoned boaters when they come in here and take our course, they always leave thinking, ‘Oh I never knew that,'" says Anthony Lorenc, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. "It really helps.”

Anthony Lorenc has been with the auxiliary for more than 20 years. Helping improve water safety both in the classroom and on the water with a variety of course material.

"How to conduct yourself when you’re out on the water, how to look out for the others," he says. "Always, always think of others before yourself. Indeed- often times things may not be your fault, but you may still be liable if you don’t prepare yourself properly.”

It’s a class for beginners but also supplies the proper knowledge needed to earn a safe boater’s card. Covering topics like boating law, safety equipment, and boating problems.

The lesson comes just days after a Naples man was declared missing at sea. Dr. Chaundre Cross, a well-known oncologist in the Naples community.

“We’re treating it as though he’s in the water and could hopefully wave to us or signal to us in some form or fashion,” said Ayla Hudson, Petty Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The coast guard has said they hope to find Dr. Cross with a life jacket on. A pivotal, life-saving device that Lorenc preaches on using in his classroom.

"A life jacket is absolutely critical," he says. "Most life saving measures are really almost small in comparison to the importance of a life jacket. You put that life jacket on, don’t think you’ll be able to reach for it when you’re out in the water.”

But no matter if on land, or by sea, Lorenc constantly reminds his students one thing. And that is remembering the safety rules.

"Always maintain a safe environment for those individuals with you on a boat as well as looking out for others out there on the water," he says. "You are also responsible for them.”