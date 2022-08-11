Overnight search turns up no sign of doctor believed lost at sea

NAPLES, Fla. — Despite a search that continued into the early morning hours Friday, Coast Guard officials still have no signs of a missing doctor.

The U.S. Coast Guard said their C-130 plane located Dr. Chaundre Cross's 34-foot boat early Thursday afternoon between Sanibel Island and Naples, Florida.

However, when they stepped on the vessel, they did not find the 49-year-old doctor.

UPDATE 1: The vessel "Vitamin Sea" has been located offshore between Sanibel Island and Naples, FL- but not Dr. Cross. Coast Guard crews from Ft. Myers Beach, Cutter Crocodile & Air Station Clearwater continue to search for a person in the water. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 11, 2022

The Coast Guard plans to continue searching at daybreak. on Friday. Their hope is that they will find him treading water, waving, or signaling.

The water overnight was around 87 degrees; officials say a person can easily survive several days in those temperatures.

Cross went boating early Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the sheriff’s office, He left the Naples Bay Marina at around 7:30 a.m. on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’

When he didn’t return home later in the day, his family became concerned and contacted deputies.

Chaundre Cross is five feet and 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. Deputies said he was wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The Coast Guard is asking people with any information to contact them at the St. Petersburg sector at 727-824-7506.