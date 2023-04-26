Naples Proud Boy trial expected to begin without jury

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The jury trial for a Naples man accused of assaulting Police at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Christopher Worrell, an alleged member of the extremist group The Proud Boys, was supposed to start last month. During what was supposed to be his final pre-trial conference, Worrell was unable to attend due to his health conditions.

Worrell has Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and is currently seeking treatment.

The trial will be before U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C.

Worrell pleaded not guilty to all the original charges. He faces 19 counts, with those in the original indictment including:



Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,

Act of physical violence in the capitol building or grounds, and

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Worrell’s original co-defendant, Daniel Scott of Bradenton, pleaded guilty in February to assaulting officers.