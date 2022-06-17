Collier County man charged in Jan. 6th attack faces new charges

NAPLES, Fla. — When more than 20 million people tuned in on the first night of the January 6th hearings, one of the first things they saw was a video of Naples resident Christopher Worrell marching with the Proud Boys toward the Capitol.

Friday, Worrell faced a judge for the first time since the hearings, to be arraigned for new charges as part of a superseding indictment.

Worrell and Bradenton resident Daniel Scott are charged with assaulting capitol police officers and trying to stop Congress from certifying the Presidential election.

Worrell is one of several suspected Proud Boys from Florida charged for their roles in the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

The Collier County resident was released from pre-trial detainment last year due to health concerns.

Back in April, Worrell made a tearful plea to Collier County Commissioners.

“We now have to look to brave patriots, our elected officials, the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to successfully fight back against the unlawful and unconstitutional overreach and the abuse of actions by our federal government,” said Worrell, who referred to himself as a political prisoner.

The Proud Boys is an all-male, far-right organization, that prosecutors say often uses violence to meet their political means.

Worrell has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

