Naples Proud Boy trial vacated again

NAPLES, Fla. — The jury trial for a Naples man accused of assaulting Police at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th has been delayed once again.

Christopher Worrell, an alleged member of the extremist group The Proud Boys, was supposed to start his trial Monday morning.

On Friday, during what was supposed to be his final pre-trial conference, Worrell was unable to attend due to his health conditions.

Worrell has Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and is currently seeking treatment.

Judge Royce Lamberth, while vacating the trial, announced he would decide this week on the future of the court case.

Worrell’s trial was vacated late last year after he claimed he was too sick to stand trial.

In January, while putting the case back on the docket, Judge Lamberth wrote Worrell failed “to provide adequate medical evidence demonstrating that he would be medically unable to proceed to trial.”

Worrell’s original co-defendant, Daniel Scott of Bradenton, pleaded guilty last month to assaulting officers.