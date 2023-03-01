Naples City Council approves Naples Pride Fest application

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples City Council approved the special event application for Naples Pride Fest on Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 5-2.

Council members Terry Hutchison and Ted Blakenship voted against the application.

The event is scheduled to take place at Cambier Park on June 10, 2023.

This application vote has been pushed back several times since it was first presented at the February 1st council meeting.

Since then, we have seen a number of protests and support for the Naples Pride event.

On February 1st, the special event application was submitted for Pride Fest. The council addressed it again two weeks later and came up with a list of questions for the event organizers.

Those included a security plan, a CBD vendor at last year's event, and on-stage entertainment.

This morning, Naples Pride Fest organizers presented to council members to address all concerns the city may have with the event.

It is important to point out, that the only concern the special event staff had about last year's event, was the selling of CBD products.

Naples Police made a presentation during the meeting and said the concerns were unfounded at the city and state levels after an investigation.

Naples Pride Fest has been held since 2017.