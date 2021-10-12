Naples Pride Festival canceled

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Pride has canceled the Pride Fest 2021 out of caution and concern for COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for November 20th.

Organizers say instead they are hosting PrideGiving 2021.

These smaller public events in Naples and the surrounding cities throughout the month of November. All events will follow CDC guidelines, require everyone to wear a mask, and will only take RSVPs to manage crowd levels.

IMMOKALEE

Saturday November 6, 2021; 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Immokalee First Street Plaza

Join us for Immokalee Visibility Day! This is our very first event in Immokalee, and will have snacks & drinks along with music & Naples Pride Gear. Admission is free, RSVP link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

NAPLES

Sunday November 14 2021; 1pm – 4:00pm

Location: Celebration Park

Join us for a taste of the best Naples food truck park, with some dancing, drag show and drink specials. Admission is free, RSVP link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

MARCO ISLAND

Thursday November 18, 2021; 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Marco Island Center for the Arts

Join us, in collaboration with the Marco Island Center for the Arts, for an evening of dancing, refreshments and merriment. Tickets: $15, Ticket Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

NAPLES EVENTS

Friday November 19th 2021; 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Staybridge Suites Naples

Join us on Friday evening for “Taste the Rainbow “ a Staybridge Suites Naples Pride Happy Hour & Silent Auction Event. Enjoy complimentary appetizers and colorful specialty drinks. Use this link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] to book your stay for the weekend at Staybridge Suites Naples. Tickets: Free, RSVP Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

Friday November 19th 2021; 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Location: Off the Hook Comedy Club

Get ready for laughs at Off the Hook Comedy Club for this Stand Up or Get Dragged Down Event, “The Ultimate Cabaret Open Mic Night.” Limited tickets, so be sure to get your tickets early. Tickets: $25/General Admission or $35/VIP Admission

Ticket Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] , Facebook Event Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

Saturday November 20th 2021; 9:00am – 11:00am; 11:30-1:30pm; 6:00-9:00pm

Location: Naples Pride Center

Join us for our first annual Naples Pride Drag Race. We will meet at the Naples Pride Center to decorate all participating vehicles, and then proceed on a Car Caravan through Downtown Naples & Cambier Park. There is no limit on this event, as we will remain socially distanced in our own vehicles – pack in as many as you can fit in your vehicle. Tickets: $20/vehicle RSVP Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

After the Naples Pride Drag Race, the fun continues with a BBQ at the Naples Pride Center from 11:30-1:30pm. Tickets: $10 ,RSVP Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

That evening, we also have our first Annual Naples Pride Movie Night, 6:00-9:00pm Honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), an annual observance that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. We will be screening a movie under the stars, complete with popcorn. Tickets will be sold as individuals or in Group Packs. Tickets: $15, RSVP Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

Saturday November 20, 2021; 9:30pm – 1:00am

Location: Bambusa Bar & Grill [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

The fun just continues with a very special evening, featuring the Bambusa Babes and DJ Kooshie. We will also have plenty of Naples Pride Gear & a 50/50 Raffle.

RSVP Link [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]

Sunday November 21, 2021; 11:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Bistro 821