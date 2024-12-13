Lehigh Acres mom charged with murder; accused of killing 4-month-old baby girl

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A woman has been arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse following a months long investigation.

Johnisha Cole, 32, has been booked into the Lee County Jail for aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

The sheriff's offices say detectives responded to an apartment in Lehigh Acres for a four-month-old baby who started choking and became unresponsive.

The infant was rushed to the hospital where medical staff pronounced the baby dead.

Preliminary examination of the child revealed injuries to the baby's femur, multiple rib fractures, large areas of bruising and severe abdominal bloating, according to the investigation.

The medical examiner's office determined the cause of death to be abusive head trauma.

The baby's manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives says Cole's phone revealed "concerning" internet searches and text messages.

According to the department, searches included "How long do you have to make a police report?" and "How to sign away parental rights?".

Investigators say Cole also sent messages eluding to wanting the child dead and shaking the baby.

The sheriff's office says Cole never had explanations for the child's injuries.

"This case is cruel and this infant endured deadly abuse from it's mother her entire life. My heart breaks for this child, but my detectives dedicated themselves to brining her justice by digging for evidence and making an arrest." said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "I know my detectives will continue to work with the State Attorney's Office to secure a conviction." said Marceno.