COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One of the women who say a Naples doctor sexually assaulted her has filed a lawsuit against his practice.

Three women first made the allegations against doctor Eric Salata last month.

They say the attacks happened at his medical spa.

Investigators say, he was arrested and while he was out on bond, he took his own life.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit says, since his client can no longer get justice from Salata, she decided to sue his practice.