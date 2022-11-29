Naples doctor at center of sexual assault allegations found dead

NAPLES, Fla. — Dr. Eric Salata, the man accused by several Southwest Florida women of drugging and sexually assaulting them at his Naples practice, is dead.

Collier County officials confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Salata was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Autopsy results are pending, and officials say it does not seem foul play was involved.

Dr. Salata co-owned the Pura Vida clinic, based in Naples, and he was arrested on November 21 following accusations from two women who accused him of drugging and sexually abusing them.

Afterward, a third woman accused him of the same charges two days later.

“It is disappointing and frustrating that Dr. Salata has escaped justice.," said Adam Horowitz, attorney for one of the victims, in a written statement to Fox 4. "It took tremendous courage for my client to tell her truth. She was ready to hold him accountable in court.”

