Naples doctor accused of drugging, sexually abusing patients

NAPLES, Fla. — A Southwest Florida doctor is accused of performing sexual acts with victims under medical anesthesia.

Records from the Collier County Sheriff's Office show Dr. Eric Salata was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sexual battery upon a "physically helpless" person.

Naples police records show two separate incidents allegedly taking place at the Pura Vida Medical Spa on 5th Avenue South. A website for the establishment says it is co-owned by Eric and Jill Salata.

The police report says the victims, ages 51 and 72, came in for cosmetic procedures between October and November of this year.

The 51-year-old victim claims she was given alprazolam and laughing gas prior to the procedure. She alleges that Dr. Salata grabbed her genitals and "[shook] her with force," and later offered her tequila "to help with the pain."

Salata then poured her a clear liquid which she says in the report she believed to be tequila and, while still under the effects of medication and anesthesia, drank it. She then tells police she "blacked out," and when she came back into consciousness, the doctor was performing a sex act on her.

In the police report, the 72-year-old victim says Salata offered her laughing gas to deal with the pain related to her procedure. She claims the doctor began "massaging" her roughly, and when she complained, dosed her with more gas and then proceeded to rape her.

Detectives collected physical evidence from both victims, which they say was sent to an FDLE lab for comparison. A search warrant was also executed at the Pura Vida clinic.

Attorneys for Salata confirm the doctor is making his first appearance before a judge Tuesday.

Another court appearance for Salata is scheduled for December 19.

Police ask anyone with additional information about these investigations to call 239-213-3000.