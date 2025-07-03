'Hundreds' will go to Alligator Alcatraz on Wednesday night, Florida AG says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of migrants are expected to be processed at the newly opened Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in the Everglades, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

Collier County Community Correspondent Eric Lovelace was at the facility on Wednesday night where white transport trucks were visible and local law enforcement was operating a security checkpoint near the entrance gate. Officials have not yet confirmed whether any migrants have entered the facility, as of Wednesday night.

The detention center officially opened on Tuesday following a visit from President Trump. The massive complex has capacity to house 3,000 detainees and employs a staff of 1,000. Security features include 28,000 feet of barbed wire and 400 security personnel.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

