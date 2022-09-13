Watch Now
'GGG' becomes Aubrey Rogers High School

Name selected after public suggestion period
Posted at 5:37 AM, Sep 13, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County's newest high school now has its official moniker.

After hundreds of suggestions from the community, the county school board on Monday selected the name Aubrey Rogers High School.

School leaders held a month-long community survey to find potential names for the school, which until this point had just been known in documents as 'GGG.'

Rogers High School's mascot is the Patriot; with red, white, and blue as its colors.

The name is in honor of Aubrey Rogers, who served as county sheriff for 13 years.

Current sheriff Kevin Rambosk said Rogers founded the county's Youth Relations Bureau, assigning deputies to area schools beginning in 1977.

With the selection of the new name, the campus' official website has been updated accordingly.

Ellen Keegan will be the principal of RHS when it opens in August 2023.

