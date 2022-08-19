Your chance to name Naples' newest high school

NAPLES, Fla. — Starting Friday, the public has 10 days to submit their ideas to name Collier County's newest high school campus.

The high school, currently called 'GGG' in official documents, will span more than 295,000 square feet and contain such features as a "wellness gym," a 1,350-seat auditorium, and 46 "learning studios."

The school's mascot, a star-capped patriot in profile with red-and-white stripes, and official colors, Nautical Blue and Classic Red, have already been selected.

An online public survey will remain open for name submissions through Aug. 28.

The survey results will be presented to the Collier County school board on Sept. 7, with a final decision to approve the name on Sept. 12.

The campus is located at 15100 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Veterans Memorial Elem. and North Naples Middle School.