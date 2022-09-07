New Collier High School expected to be named soon

COLLIER CO., Fla. — Collier County Schools have a new high school that opens its doors to students next year.

Right now, the school is dubbed ‘GGG’ but the new school will soon have a new name after public input and feedback.

The school board approved the construction of the high school during its April 13 meeting last year. Construction has been well underway since then and they’ve made significant progress.

The total cost is estimated to be just under $100 million. As for its name, the district has followed a similar path it’s gone down before when it comes to naming schools. They opened it up to the public with students, parents, and faculty all able to submit names for what they think the school should be called.

Overall, the district had about 900 different names submitted.

One thing we do know is the school’s mascot will be the Patriots.

The board is also in the midst of purchasing equipment and supplies, budgeting almost $10 million dollars for everything from chairs and desks to microscopes and driving simulators. The board set aside $9.7 million for supplies, or 1/10 of the cost of construction. So far, it’s spent about $1.4 million of that money.

Ellen Keegan, principal of the new CCPS high school, says she’s excited to see how the school will better prepare students for life post-graduation.

“I think it’s just going to lend itself to skills that students need moving forward which is that collaboration, critical thinking, and communication," said Keegan. "Just so that they can become lifelong learners and, obviously, contributing members of society.”

The school board is expected to select the name at their meeting on Monday.

In the meantime, board members will pick two preferences for the school’s name prior to Monday. Board members then cast votes from the names on a short list until a majority is reached.

You can find more information about the new high school online right here.