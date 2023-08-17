Watch Now
FBI searching for Naples Proud Boy charged in Jan. 6 attacks

Christopher Worrell
Department of Justice
Naples resident Christopher Worrell shown here with what prosecutor claim is a bottle of pepper spray gel.
Christopher Worrell
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 16:51:51-04

NAPLES, Fla. — The FBI is searching for a Naples man who is set to be sentenced for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack tomorrow.

Christopher Worrell, a local member of the Proud Boys, was convicted in May of this year for assaulting Capitol police with chemical spray. The Justice Department asked for 14 years in prison, which would be one of the longest January 6 sentences yet.

Worrell is set to be sentenced in Washington D.C. tomorrow morning. The FBI has not given any further details on the search for Worrell, and has not said where they believe he might be.

Worrell's defense had previously asked the judge for probation as Worrell is receiving cancer treatment.

