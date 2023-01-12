Community meetings set as search for new superintendent continues

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County School District hosts the first of several community meetings on Thursday night.

The Collier County School Board voted to remove Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton last month.

Dr. Patton has served as the head of the district for 11 years, stepping into the position in 2011. According to Collier County Schools, under her leadership, the district schools went from 33rd in the state to 5th.

The school board also found its interim superintendent, electing Deputy Superintendent Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli.

Several community meetings this month.



In-person Community Meetings

January 12 at 6:00 p.m. - Lely High School

January 12 at 7:00 p.m. - Palmetto Ridge High School

January 18 at 6:00 p.m. - Naples High School

January 19 at 6:00 p.m. - Gulf Coast High School

Virtual Community Meetings

