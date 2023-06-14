Collier County Public Schools provides requirements for Guardian Program

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida could very soon see school employees carry a gun onto campus.

The right for teachers and administrators to carry a firearm on campus would fall under the newly adopted "Guardian Program".

Back in March Lee County was another school district that joined the list of schools in Florida that have already adopted the program.

Now with more and more school districts joining the program, many people are asking what the requirements will be for school employees to partake in the Guardian Program.

In a press release provided by Collier County Public Schools (CCPS), they say part of their requirements for the program is to have a "High school diploma or General Education Development (GED) certificate and a minimum of two years of military, law enforcement or security experience. Military experience should be documented as an honorable discharge or retirement".

CCPS

The rules also state the individual must be at least 21 years old or older and has to have a license to carry a concealed weapon in the state of Florida.

According to CCPS, the individual participating in the Guardian Program will also need a number of valid certifications and licenses:



A valid Florida Driver's license is required prior to appointment and must be maintained during employment in this position.



Must have or obtain a State of Florida (F.S.S. 790.06, Florida State Statutes) concealed weapons or firearms permit at the applicant’s expense prior to employment and must maintain the permit throughout employment in this position.



Successful completion of a minimum of 144-hour training from the Sheriff’s Office and obtaining and maintaining a School Guardian Certificate and training for concealed carry weapon permit as a condition of employment and ongoing certification and training.



Obtain and maintain a School Guardian certificate from the Sheriff’s Office.



Active Red Cross First Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification throughout the duration of employment in this position.

CCPS makes it very clear that the Guardian Program does not give the individual authority to act in any law enforcement capacity.

"The School Safety Guardian is an armed position requiring appointment as a "guardian" by the Sheriff of Collier County as outlined in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. Please note, this is not a law enforcement position."

To read more about the qualifications needed for the Guardian Program in CCPS click here.