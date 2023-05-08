Senator Rick Scott holds roundtable to discuss his School Guardian Act

TAMPA, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott held a roundtable in Tampa with Florida sheriffs and school safety leaders to discuss his School Guardian Act. [rickscott.senate.gov]

This bill would create a block grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice supporting the hiring of one or more law enforcement officers to provide full-time security at every K-12 school in the country, including all public, private, and religious schools.

Senator Scott’s proposal has been endorsed by numerous Sheriff's associations across the country including Florida Sheriffs Association.



Senator Rick Scott said, “It was great to be in Tampa today to discuss the School Guardian Act with law enforcement and education leaders. Overwhelmingly, the folks I talk to believe that instead of spending $70 billion to create an army of 87,000 IRS agents, we ought to be doing the commonsense work of keeping our kids safe by putting an armed law enforcement officer in every K-12 school. Now, it’s time to expand the good work we did in Florida to every school, public, private, and religious, all across America.”