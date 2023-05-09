Lee and Collier county schools looking into "Guardian Program"

Armed guards at schools in Lee and Collier County schools could soon be a reality.

The School District of Lee County is reviewing the superintendent's draft of the Guardian Program's policies and procedures Tuesday night.

Lee County school board members meet at 6 p.m.

In Collier County school board members are deciding how to implement the program there.

Guardians must get approval from local law enforcement to be allowed into Florida schools. Guardians must complete more than 140 hours of training, provided by the Sheriff's Office as well as pass a psychological exam and drug screenings.

Collier County school board members will take up this issue Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m.

Hendry County schools approved the program back in 2018.