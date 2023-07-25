Collier County Public School’s new superintendent, Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, addresses the district

NAPLES, Fla — Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli will address the Collier County Public School District this morning at 8 a.m. at Gulf Coast High School as she begins her first term as superintendent.

Ricciardelli plans to lay out her goals focusing on collaboration, engagement, and inspiration. Also, guest speakers will talk at today’s event and a few students will perform.

In December, Ricciardelli started as interim superintendent, and in May, the school board voted her in as superintendent. Ricciardelli was born and raised in Naples and has worked in the area for more than two decades.