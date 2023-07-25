Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Collier County Public School’s new superintendent, Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, addresses the district

Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli will address the Collier County Public School District this morning at 8am at Gulf Coast High School as she begins her first term as superintendent.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 06:49:31-04

NAPLES, Fla — Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli will address the Collier County Public School District this morning at 8 a.m. at Gulf Coast High School as she begins her first term as superintendent.

Ricciardelli plans to lay out her goals focusing on collaboration, engagement, and inspiration. Also, guest speakers will talk at today’s event and a few students will perform.

In December, Ricciardelli started as interim superintendent, and in May, the school board voted her in as superintendent. Ricciardelli was born and raised in Naples and has worked in the area for more than two decades.

Related Articles

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!