Two young children dead, three others injured in Glades County crash

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash left two children under 10 dead in Glades County on Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old male from Clewiston was driving on SR-78 near Fisheating Creek around 5:30pm Saturday, as strong thunderstorms moved through Glades County. This is when FHP says the sedan, hydroplaned into the path of an SUV traveling the opposite direction.

Troopers say the SUV’s 24-year-old Clewiston woman driving the SUV attempted an evasive maneuver and collided with the right rear side of the sedan. Post collision, the sedan collided with the concrete bridge rail and came to rest on the west paved shoulder. Meanwhile, the SUV rotated and came to rest on the bridge.

FHP says the sedan's driver (received critical injuries), as well as a 34-year-old female passenger (received minor injuries), were transported to an area hospital. Additionally, two young boys, 5 and 7 years, were in the sedan at the time of the crash and were pronounced decreased on scene

The driver of the SUV also received minor injuries in the crash.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.