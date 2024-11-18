Second person arrested in Clewiston Walmart shooting

CLEWISTON, Fla. — There's new information about the shooting inside a Clewiston Walmart. Fox 4's Bella Line spent the day looking through court and police records and talking with officials. She found out a second person was arrested that night.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

https://www.fox4now.com/news/local-news/hendry-county/breaking-shooting-at-clewiston-walmart

Clewiston Police Chief Thomas Lewis says Jiren Tyleak Thicklin, 21 of Clewiston, opened fire near the men's clearance rack but he wasn't alone.

Police say he shot 5 to 6 rounds in the direction of customers.

Watch Bella's full report below:

Second person arrested in Friday's Walmart shooting

The chief says the woman in yellow, Tearianna Lashay McNeal, was also booked into jail that night.

A court official tells Line McNeal is Thicklin's girlfriend.

She's charged with resisting an officer, one count of battery, and simple assault.

The chief says McNeal's charges come from a police interview about the shooting, but investigators aren't saying much more about what led to the shooting itself.

While Line was at the Clewiston Walmart on Monday, she spoke with shoppers about a Hendry County deputy parked outside of the store.

They told her they hadn't seen any presence like that before the shooting.

"I've been all around Florida and I think this is one of the places where I've had to be most cautious," said Shawn Dailey, a customer from Belle Glade. "I think having someone close by to help keep us safe and just kind of be a deterrent for the crime is definitely a bit of an ease on my mind."

The initial police report says when officers found Thicklin, he was lying face down in the automotive section of the store.

Court records show that both McNeal and Thicklin had their first court appearances on Sunday.

As for bond, the State Attorney's Office has up to 5 days after the first appearance to hold a pre-trial detention hearing to determine if Thicklin will get a bond.

According to court records, both of their arraignments are set for December 30.

Fox 4 will continue to get you the most up-to-date information.