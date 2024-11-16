BREAKING: Shooting at Clewiston Walmart

UPDATE: 8:50PM, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Viewers continue to share video of what was a scary Friday night at Walmart with FOX 4. Here is one of the videos from a witness at the scene.

Eyewitness cell phone video of shooting scene at Clewiston Walmart

UPDATE: 8:20PM, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

FOX 4 Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev just got off the phone with Clewiston Police Chief Thomas Lewis. The chief confirmed there was a shooting at the city's Walmart just after 6:30pm Friday, and no one was hurt.

Chief Lewis said a suspect was in custody, and that law enforcement had safely cleared the store.

The chief said investigators were interviewing eyewitnesses.

The police department also shared this post on Facebook, saying the incident was initially called in as an active shooter incident.

ORIGINAL REPORTING

A FOX 4 viewer called to report his family had witnessed a shooting inside the Walmart in Clewiston.

The superstore is on US-27 near Berner Road. Just before 8:00pm, Hendry County deputies shared a message saying they were assisting Clewiston Police in a shooting investigation, and that a suspect was in custody.

Eyewitnesses claim as many as 3 people may have been injured in this shooting. We have not been able to confirm that information with investigators yet.

FOX 4 does has a Community Correspondent on the way, as we continue to try to find out what happened. We'll update you here on fox4now.com when we know more.