Police: Clewiston man arrested for 'potentially thousands' of child porn images

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A search warrant at a Clewiston home turns into the discovery of "potentially thousands" of child porn images and videos.

According to the Clewiston Police Department, they searched 428 East Sagamore Avenue, where they arrested 38-year-old John Eric Hernandez.

Police say hundreds, potentially thousands of images and videos of child pornography were found on a single device, but they did find other electronics to be examined.

Hernandez is charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography, and additional charges are expected.

Clewiston Police

"Nothing sickens us more than to see people prey on children," said Clewiston Police Chief Tom Lewis. "I am proud of the work that was done here today and be rest assured that CPD will do what it takes to protect every single child."

Officers worked with the Department of Homeland Security and the Hendry County Sheriff's Office as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC.

If you have any information related to this case or a similar case, call the Clewiston Police Department at (863) 983-1474.