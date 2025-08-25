'Not an easy decision': Clewiston Police Chief resigns

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Thomas Lewis, the police chief of Clewiston, has resigned. According to a city official, the chief sent a resignation letter on Aug. 23 to City staff.

Clewiston Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski is embedded in the community and got word of the resignation form his srouces. Using his contacst, he got ahold of the resignation latter.

It says the chief's last day is on Sept. 23.

"While this was not an easy decision, I believe it is the right time for me to step away and being a new chapter," the chief said in the letter. "I remain deeply grateful for the support I've received from my colleagues, and—most importantly—the community."

According to the city's website, Chief Tom Lewis was appointed in June 2021. His career began in 1995 with the Department of Corrections. It says in 1998, he transitioned to the Punta Gorda Police Department and was there for 18 years. He also was the police chief there until 2017.

"In the coming month, I am committed to assisting in any way I can to ensure a smooth and effective transition to the next Chief of Police," the letter said. "Whether that means helping with the search process, onboarding my successor, or providing institutional knowledge, I am committed to supporting the department and the city through this transition."

Fox 4 is working to get more information about his resignation and the next step for the department.