Man dead after hit and run in Glades County

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old male from Wauchula is dead after a hit and run.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 Saturday morning at US-27 and Boar Hammock Ranch Road in Glades County.

FHP says an unknown vehicle was traveling north on US-27, while the pedestrian was walking on the inside northbound lane. The vehicle then hit the man and fled the scene. A van traveling behind the vehicle then also ran over the man. The driver of the van remained on scene.

If you have any information in regard to this crash, you are asked to contact FHP or Crimestoppers.