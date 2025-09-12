LAKE OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — As Florida approaches the final month and a half of its wet season, Lake Okeechobee's water levels remain concerning for the upcoming dry season, despite successful recovery operations completed earlier this year by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The lake currently sits about 2 inches shy of 13 feet deep and has risen approximately 8 inches in the past month. However, District Commander Colonel Brandon Bowman said he would like to see the lake reach at least 14 feet by the start of the dry season.

"That is a great question. It's a question I ask my water managers almost every week when we sit down and deep dive into Lake Okeechobee," Bowman said.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY SPOKE WITH THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS ABOUT WHERE THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE LAKE THIS COMING DRY SEASON.

Lake Okeechobee water levels raise concerns ahead of dry season

"We do stand a really good chance of hitting 14 feet, but again it's going to be mother nature that's going to decide that," he said.

The lake's depth heading into the dry season is critical because it typically experiences a 3 to 4-foot drawdown during that period due to evaporation and increased water usage. Lower lake levels entering the dry season increase the risk of water shortages for all users.

"If we fall below that goal, we will be working very closely with South Florida Water Management District about proper water management procedure early in the dry season so we stay as far away as possible from the water shortage zone as possible," Bowman said.

The Colonel acknowledged this was always a risk the Army Corps considered when beginning recovery operations to lower the lake.

"Based on the forecasts we had back then, it was a very, very low risk that we would have that situation," Bowman said.

While no one hopes for tropical systems to impact the state, Florida's climate almost requires tropical rainfall to limit drought conditions during the dry months.

"All it takes is one hurricane to park over the Lake and we will be well above 14," Bowman said.

Despite concerns about water levels, there is a positive outcome from the lower lake levels. Subaquatic vegetation has increased 800% in the past year to 28,000 acres, thanks largely to the recent recovery operations.

"We draw that (water) back down and we will have essentially another quasi lake recovery without having to do anything. Mother nature will take care of that for us," Bowman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.