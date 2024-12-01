Watch Now
Hendry County SWAT surrounds Clewiston home; Palm Beach deputies investigating

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for an investigation
(Source: Raycom Media)
UPDATE 6:45 P.M.

Hendry County deputies say they were helping the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at the home.

PBSO was following up on leads in an investigation, which led them to a home in Clewiston.

The Hendry County SWAT team helped secure and clear everyone out of the house.

Deputies say PBSO executed a search warrant for evidence connected to their investigation, but did not say what the alleged crime was.

No one was arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is at a home in Clewiston, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy presence is near 1750 Hookers Point Road.

Fox 4 has asked Hendry County for more details about this incident, and we are told no other information can be released at this time.

However, Hendry County deputies are asking people to stay in their homes and clear of the area.

