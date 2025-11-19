Hendry County deputies serving search warrant at Clewiston Building Department

UPDATE 5:07 p.m.:

Hendry County deputies confirm this search warrant is an extension of the warrant served at City Hall back in October.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hendry County deputies are serving a search warrant at the Clewiston Building Department, according to the sheriff's office.

Our Fox 4 Hendry County Community Correspondent Allie Kaiser is at the scene. She was told by the sheriff's office that a captain walked into the building and served the warrant on Wednesday.

This comes a little more than a month after deputies served a search warrant at Clewiston City Hall to investigate "concerning business practices."

According to a press release, the sheriff's office got several tips in August "concerning business practices."

The Special Investigations division at the sheriff's office started to investigate.

"This inquiry led detectives to open up an investigation into these practices," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives have been working closely With the State Attorney’s Office over the last four or five weeks."

The sheriff's office said they took a "substantial amount of evidence for criminal analysis," though they are unsure how long it will take to process it all.

This story is developing and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.