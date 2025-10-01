Deputies serve search warrant at Clewiston City Hall over ‘concerning practices’

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Hendry County deputies are investigating "concerning business practices" at Clewiston City Hall. On Wednesday, they served a search warrant at the building.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office got several tips in August "concerning business practices."

The Special Investigations division at the sheriff's office started to investigate.

"This inquiry led detectives to open up an investigation into these practices," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives have been working closely With the State Attorney’s Office over the last four or five weeks."

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation led to subpoenas being issued. In those subpoenas, it said they were looking for specific documentation.

"Review of the items obtained during this primarily investigation developed probable cause to draft and execute a search warrant on the Clewiston City Hall to further obtain more information to support the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

However, they did not specify what those documents are or what individuals they are investigating.

Detectives said the investigation is active and ongoing "of a sensitive nature."