FDOT removes proposed medians from Clewiston US 27 project after community pushback

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A Florida Department of Transportation project on US 27 in Clewiston has been modified after community members voiced concerns about proposed medians that would have impacted local businesses and emergency response access.

Fox 4's Allie Kaiser reported on this story a few months ago, when neighbors in Clewiston first raised concerns about the FDOT project. Since the initial story aired, additional meetings have been held, during which the community continued to share their concerns.

FDOT is now making changes to address those issues.

Shane Bryant, owner and manager of Hawaiian Shave Ice, has operated his business on the busy US 27 corridor for over a decade. The road is lined with businesses serving the Clewiston community.

"It's been a hoot," Bryant said about running his business.

Bryant said he was concerned about the proposed FDOT project that would add medians along the stretch of road.

"Even though it wouldn't have affected my business, it was going to be affecting other businesses, and for a small town, that's bad," Bryant said.

Fox 4 Shane Bryant, who has owned Hawaiian Shave Ice for over a decade, said he was concerned about how the US 27 project would affect local business owners.

The business owner said the neighboring businesses also began discussing their concerns.

"We all were like an engine. We all started communicating," Bryant said.

Hendry County Commissioner Ramon Iglesias participated in those conversations and raised concerns about first responder accessibility.

"They have to drive down the center lane. If those medians were there, they couldn't do that. There's an issue with that," Iglesias said.

Fox 4 US 27 in Clewiston is a road many people in the community use every day, and it is lined with businesses.

Iglesias attended a meeting last week where FDOT gathered community feedback on the project.

"I was kind of curious to see whether or not they were going to listen. They did listen," Iglesias said.

FDOT sent Fox 4 this statement on Tuesday:

"The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is cancelling the virtual meeting previously scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Following the recent public meeting for the SR 25 / SR 80 (US 27) project from Industrial Canal to W. Sagamore Avenue (FPID 447287-1), the Department has carefully reviewed feedback provided by local residents and public officials. This input has been instrumental in guiding our next steps.

FDOT remains committed to balancing the objectives of the original Visioning Study with the current needs of the community. In response to community feedback and in support of improved accessibility, the Department has decided to remove the proposed medians from the current resurfacing and drainage improvement project.

Key points regarding this decision include:



Community Input: The Department acknowledges that community priorities have evolved since the initial study. Removing the medians reflects the expressed preference for maintaining unrestricted access at this time.

Project Continuity: Critical drainage improvements and roadway resurfacing will continue as planned to ensure the corridor remains safe, functional, and reliable.

Ongoing Safety Evaluation: Although medians will not be included at this stage, FDOT remains committed to public safety. Traffic operations and safety data will continue to be monitored, and should future conditions warrant, the Department will re-engage with the community to discuss potential safety enhancements.

FDOT appreciates the community’s active participation and collaboration throughout this process. Working together helps ensure that Clewiston’s transportation infrastructure aligns with the needs and values of those who rely on it every day.”

Fox 4 Hendry County Commissioner Ramon Iglesias says the Florida Department of Transportation has produced multiple drafts of the project, but the most recent one has made many in the community feel relieved.

Iglesias said the changes might not have happened without community involvement.

"At the end of the day, the FDOT truly listened to public concern. They worked with the community. Thank god the community came out and voiced their concerns," Iglesias said.

Bryant expressed relief about the outcome.

"It's a relief. I'm glad the town had a voice," Bryant said.

