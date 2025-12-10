Highway 27 project worries Clewiston business owners

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A proposed $5.7 million Florida Department of Transportation project on US Highway 27 in Clewiston has local business owners worried about their future operations and customer access.

Jimmy Carlson, who has owned Jimmy's Tire Center for nearly 50 years, stated that the project could affect his business and other businesses along the highway.

The FDOT project would add curbed medians and traffic separators to US 27, which Carlson said would limit access for delivery trucks.

"The vehicles are too long, and it's got that piece of curb and that little bit of grass in the way," Carlson said.

He also expressed concern about losing customers who might be deterred by having to make U-turns, depending on their direction of travel.

"It's not going to be convenient, and people today, they want convenience," Carlson said.

Clewiston City Commissioner Hillary Hyslope stated that she does not support the project in its current form, citing "serious concerns about access for local businesses, mobility for residents, and the long-term economic impacts on our community."

Hyslope also mentioned the project could affect the fire department's operations. However, FDOT stated that it will explore options to ensure emergency response times are not affected.

According to FDOT, the project has not been finalized. Another public meeting will be held, though the timing has not been announced.

Despite the uncertainty, Carlson said he hopes that any changes will take local businesses into account.

"All I want is for my trucks to get in and my customers to get out," Carlson said.

