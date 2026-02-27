CLEWISTON, Fla. — A nonprofit is giving monkeys and apes rescued from abusive and illegal situations a second chance at life, and its founder said the rehabilitation work at the facility is vital for the animals.

Deborah Misotti is the founder and director of Talkin' Monkeys Project in Clewiston.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser get an inside look at Talkin' Monkeys Project:

Clewiston nonprofit gives monkeys and apes rescued from abuse a second chance at life

For Misotti, the work is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream — one that started at the zoo when she was just a child.

"I was that weird four or five-year-old child standing there going 'whoo whoo' and calling with the Gibbons," Misotti said.

She spent years volunteering at other sanctuaries before launching her own — a dream that didn't become a reality until she was in her 50s.

Fox 4 The monkeys and apes at Talkin' Monkeys Project are fed three times a day by Deborah Misotti and her husband.

"I never thought at 50 years old that I'd be able to do something like this, and it happened, because I made it happen," Misotti said.

The monkeys and apes at the sanctuary are all rescues.

"Some people had them as pets illegally, or they had them as pets, and they couldn't handle them anymore, or from the investigations, where they were illegally held," Misotti said.

Now in her 70s, Misotti said the nonprofit could use more help, as the manual labor of caring for the animals is becoming more difficult. She said the future of her childhood dream remains uncertain, but she thinks about it often.

Fox 4 Misotti said the monkeys and apes at her sanctuary are rescued from difficult situations, and for many of them, it takes time to gain their trust.

"I can't imagine walking outside and not seeing them, not hearing them, but we all get old," Misotti said.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Talkin' Monkeys Project, you can contact Misotti by calling her at (863) 677-0053 or emailing her at debbie@talkinmonkeyspreoject.org.

